Tennis | Difficulties continued for Russian tennis players – entry to the country was now blocked in the Czech Republic

An unnamed female player was prevented from entering the country by Czech police. Last week, the authorities prevented Vera Zvonarjova from entering Poland, and Anastasija Potapova’s trip to Germany ran into visa problems.

Russians problems for tennis players to get to European countries have continued in the Czech Republic, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC tells.

Czech police have blocked an unnamed female player from entering the country. The woman was supposed to play in the Prague Open tennis tournament, which is part of the WTA tour.

Prague Open website let’s tellthat no Russian or Belarusian players will participate in the tournament.

According to the BBC, the background is the decision of the Czech government, which prevents Russian and Belarusian players from participating in any event in the Czech Republic.

To the tennis tournament the Russian player who tried was checked at the airport, after which he was ordered to leave the country, the tournament organizers say.

“He was the first participant to enter the Czech Republic with a Russian passport,” the tournament director Miroslav Malý says on the website of Prague Open.

According to Malý, the organizers immediately notified the situation through the WTA to all other citizens of Russia or Belarus who were coming to the tournament.

“The management of the tournament fully respects the current procedure of the state authorities,” says Malý.

Czech Republic is already the third country that has prevented a Russian athlete from entering the country in one way or another for a short period of time.

Polish authorities blocked last week Vera Zvonarjova entry citing national security and public order. He was supposed to play in the Polish Open in Warsaw.

Anastasia Potapova could not get to Germany due to a visa problem.

“Me and my team applied for it on time, but unfortunately it was delayed”, Potapova, who was on her way to the Hamburg Open told last week on his Instagram account.