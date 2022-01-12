Tennis | Der Spiegel: The date of Novak Djokovic’s positive test result may have been manipulated

Der Spiegel scanned the qr code of Djokovic’s corona test. The result changed a second time.

12.1. 19:51

Tennis world number one player, Serbian Novak Djokovicin participation in Australia’s open tennis tournament starting next Monday is still shrouded in obscurity.

Australian Government Minister for Immigration Alex Hawken held no later than on Wednesday will decide whether to exercise his veto and overturn the court’s decision to accept Djokovic’s visa and participate in the tournament. However, the decision was not included.

A spokesman for Hawke said the minister needed more time to process Djokovic’s evidence, says an Australian News.com.au.

More doubts Djokovic’s defeat raises German Der Spiegel, who headed his story: “Were the results of a positive pcr test manipulated?”

The cornerstone of the vaccotically critical Djokovic’s arrival in Australia is that his test result was positive on December 16 and thus he would have a medical exception that would allow him to enter the country.

Der Spiegel has examined documents from Djokovic’s corona tests. The first oddity, according to the magazine, is that the qr code first gives a negative test result. More than an hour later, the result is positive. Der Spiegel did code scans last Monday.

In addition, Der Spiegel is amazed at the test sequence number. That is 50,000 digits higher than the negative test result issued on December 22nd. On top of all that, 22-26. Between December and December, just 50,000 tests were taken in Serbia.

According to a German expert interviewed by Der Spiegel, it would be more likely that Djokovic would not have given a positive test result until 26 December.

Der Spiegel did not receive any answers to his findings from Djokovic’s representatives.