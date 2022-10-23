Tennis | Denmark’s 19-year-old prodigy Holger Rune won the Stockholm Open

The highly promising Rune rises to 25th place on the ATP list after the Stockholm Open victory.

of Denmark tennis prodigy Holger Rune, 19, conquered the Stockholm Open, knocking off the No. 1 Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4.

Rune’s performance in Stockholm was unstoppable. Tsitsipas only got one break ball in Rune’s passing innings, and was completely inept.

“It was an incredible match from me”, Rune said after the match. He won the second ATP tournament of his career. The first one came in the summer at the mass fields in Munich.

“I knew it would be a difficult match, but I just tried to stick to my game plan. I had to play my best and it’s good that I was able to do that,” Rune said.

“I’m super happy.”

Rune the victory in Stockholm was a surprise, but not the first against Tsitsipas. The great Danish tennis star knocked out Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the French Open last summer.

It says something about the power of Rune’s punches that he hit no less than 20 punches, even though the match was so short.

Holger Rune’s mother Aneke Runen according to the boy has talked since he was a child that he wants to one day be the number one player in the world. Aneke Rune says that it’s not just about talking, but that you can see everything in the boy’s eyes and fire.

Rune is both a great player and a very passionate fighter. The mother accompanied her son to every tournament, until in one race the son chased his mother out of the stands.

Last summer there was a lot of excitement when Rune took on Norway in France Casper Ruudin with. Whomever matched who got two versions, and the world of tennis was in turmoil.

Rune was ranked 27th on the ATP list before Stockholm and thanks to the win, he moves up two places.