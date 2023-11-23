Tennis Davis Cup | “Most of the passes went to the field” – Emil Ruusuvuore’s smile was relieved

Emil Ruusuvuori might be seen in action when Finland meets Australia in the Davis Cup semi-finals on Friday.

23.11. 20:30 | Updated 23.11. 21:14

Málaga

Finnish the eyes of the tennis crowd are currently on one man.

More specifically, on one man’s shoulder.

Finland’s biggest tennis star Emil Ruusuvuori injured his shoulder two weeks ago in the ATP challenger tournament played in Helsinki Tal. For that reason, Finland’s opening match in the final phase of the Davis Cup was also missed.

The condition of the most followed body part in Finnish sports at the moment is as follows on the eve of the semi-final in Australia:

“The shoulder feels better,” Ruusuvuori smiles.

Emil Ruusuvuori in real practice in Malaga.

Moment then the practices of Finland’s top player have ended.

Rusuvuori, 69th in the world ranking, seems to be in a good position. He jokes and smiles perhaps even more than usual.

There’s a reason for that.

“It was a really good workout for me. It gave a lot of faith. My first workout when I was able to do a full pull. I was able to pass 100 percent.”

“Most of the passes also went to the field,” he adds with a laugh.

Finland’s Davis Cup career has been sensational, but luck has also been involved. Onnenpotku was also Finland’s match program.

“The two days in between have been good. It was lucky that we started the games right on the opening day”, admits the captain of the Davis Cup team Jarkko Nieminen.

“Every day and hour it rains in Emil’s lair.”

Jarkko Nieminen’s smile was wide in Malaga on Thursday: “When I came here, the feelings were great, but now they are even better. We are among the four, and the possibilities are even further. Bravely and open-mindedly, we go to play against Australia.”

Relief however, you can’t quite let out a sigh yet.

Nieminen does not promise that Ruusuvuori will be fit to play on Friday, although the passing already looked “pretty good” in training and “the physical bar has been raised”.

Finland’s No. 1 player himself is still holding his breath.

“Same words as last time. Let’s do everything we can,” he added, but immediately added:

“I feel better myself at the moment.”

In tune If Nieminen’s protégés want to continue their Davis Cup career, Finland will probably need the existing Ruusuvuori.

Australia is a clear favorite, although the fast court may favor Finland: the Australians have two tougher singles players beforehand, but also a rock-hard doubles pair.

The number one star is ranked 12th in the world ranking Alex de Minaur.

Aussi may not be dizzying with his skills, but he has enough speed and confidence for that. Ruusuvuori is probably the only Finnish team that has the tools to defeat de Minaur.

“He really is a wall of balls. You have to make the right shot choices with a sufficiently aggressive game if you want to knock him down. De Minaur is one of the best movers in the world, who doesn’t let anyone down,” Nieminen analyzed.

Ruusuvuori and partners can draw inspiration from the fact that the team captains, Nieminen and the Australian sports legend by Lleyton Hewitt the previous encounter ended with a Finn’s celebration.

The last set of the five-round Wimbledon twist went to Niemi 11–9.

In turn, the Aussies went 5–1 in all their career encounters.

“We often went through the matches through a long formula. I won many sets, but fewer matches. It was really funny that even the last chance went to a marathon match, but luckily it turned out for me.”

“Perhaps you can’t learn much from the matches between the captains, but it’s fun to meet former colleagues even today in different roles.”

Hewitt, former megastar of the sport, grand slam winner and number one in the world rankings, was not reached to reminisce about the past. The Australian team did not give comments to the media on the eve of the semi-finals.

The semi-final match between Finland and Australia starts on Friday at 17:00 Finnish time.