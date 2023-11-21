Tennis Davis Cup | Finland attacks Canada without Emil Ruusuvuori – Kaukova was already on the edge

Finland will face Canada in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup final tournament.

To Finland there was a bad setback even before a single ball had been played in the Davis Cup finals. Finland will have to play the quarterfinals starting at 5 p.m. without their number one player Emil Ruusuvuorta.

They bear the responsibility for the Finnish team’s singles Patrick from Kaukova and Otto Virtanen. Kaukovalta opens the national match as the second player Milos Raonic against and Virtanen follows in the match of the first players. Virtanen meets Gabriel Dialloas also Canada’s number one player Felix Auger Alias is on the side.