Tuesday, November 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis Davis Cup | Finland attacks Canada without Emil Ruusuvuori – Kaukova was already on the edge

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Tennis Davis Cup | Finland attacks Canada without Emil Ruusuvuori – Kaukova was already on the edge

Finland will face Canada in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup final tournament.

To Finland there was a bad setback even before a single ball had been played in the Davis Cup finals. Finland will have to play the quarterfinals starting at 5 p.m. without their number one player Emil Ruusuvuorta.

Finland’s quarterfinals are followed moment by moment in this story. The follow-up can be found at the end of the article.

They bear the responsibility for the Finnish team’s singles Patrick from Kaukova and Otto Virtanen. Kaukovalta opens the national match as the second player Milos Raonic against and Virtanen follows in the match of the first players. Virtanen meets Gabriel Dialloas also Canada’s number one player Felix Auger Alias is on the side.

#Tennis #Davis #Cup #Finland #attacks #Canada #Emil #Ruusuvuori #Kaukova #edge

See also  Corona summit: draft resolutions leaked - mandatory vaccination, 2G in retail, lockdown?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MotoGP | Bautista had a cervical hernia and a bulging disc in Sepang!

MotoGP | Bautista had a cervical hernia and a bulging disc in Sepang!

Recommended

No Result
View All Result