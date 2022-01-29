Tennis | Daniil Medvedev was fined $ 12,000 for grumbling to the Chief Judge – “Are you crazy, are you stupid, can you answer my question?”

The Russian tennis star set the judge in the semi-finals, but made his way to the Australian Open final

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev was fined $ 12,000 on Saturday for its conduct in the Australian Open semi-final on Friday. He set the semi-final judge, but cleared his way Stefanos Tsitsipasin and progressed to Sunday’s final.

World runner-up Medvedev received two fines from Tennis Australia. Eight tons of payouts clicked for “visible obscenity” and four tons for “unsportsmanlike behavior”.

Medvedev defeated Tsitsipas in four innings and sealed second consecutive Australian Open final, but instead of victory, Russian Chief Judge Jaume Campistolille the outrage and hints of Tsitsipas’ father influencing the course of the game dominated the aftermath of the semifinals.

“Are you crazy? Are you crazy? Zitsipas ’father can coach every point,” Medvedev shouted at Campistol.

“Are you stupid? His father can talk at every point? His father can talk at every point?

“Answer to my question. Do you answer my question? Do you answer my question? Can you answer my question? Please can you answer my question? Can his father talk at every point?

After Campistol’s response, Medvedev continued:

“Oh God. Oh my God, you’re so bad, man. How can you be around a bad semi-final, can you answer? Look at me. I am talking to you!”

The match after Medvedev shook hands with Campistol and apologized for his behavior at another press conference.

The fine received on Saturday is crumbling in the prize money pot of the Russian star, which has already risen to more than $ 22 million over the course of his career. Winning the Australian Open would increase by a couple of million.

Medvedev, 25, is on the road to victory with a Spaniard tanned on tennis courts for ten years Rafael Nadal35, chasing a record 21st grand slam win.

Medvedev is only an apprentice in this comparison, as the Russian has won only one grand slam. He was at the forefront of last year’s US Open, when he was stopped by a Serbian Novak Djokovicin profit flow.

The anti-vaccine Serb was not allowed to participate in this year’s Australian Open and defend his championship last year.