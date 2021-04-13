Tennis | Daniil Medvedev, the second man in world statistics, fell ill with a coronavirus – lived at home with a special permit instead of a tournament hotel

Tennis second on the men’s world list Daniil Medvedev withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters due to coronavirus infection.

ATP tour informed Russian Medvedev, 25, on a coronary infection on Tuesday on his website.

“It’s a big disappointment that I can’t play in Monte Carlo. I am now focusing on recovery, and I look forward to getting back on tour as soon as possible and as safely as possible, ”Medvedev said in a brief statement.

Tournament organizers said the Russian star is currently in isolation.

In Monaco resident players such as Medvedev and Serbian world statistician number one Novak ovioković were allowed to live at home during the tournament.

Players living elsewhere are instead housed in a tight corona bubble at a local hotel.

“I am very lucky to be able to stay in my house. It’s nice in an era of these bubbles, ”Medvedev said over the weekend, according to news agency AFP.

Đoković was also on the same lines when it came to living at home. He stressed to AFP that he strictly followed the instructions of the tournament organizer and would stay at home.

According to AFP, players living at home are tested for corona on a daily basis. Residents of the hotel are tested every two days.

Monte Carlo the mass field tournament to be played began on Sunday. Medvedev shared the tournament on his Instagram account on the opening day picture self wearing face mask.

In connection with the picture, Medvedev had added the subject tag safety first.