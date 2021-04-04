Tennis | Corona restrictions tightened in France, tennis grand slam tournament in danger of moving back into autumn

Discussions on the transfer of the tournament to be played at Roland Garros begin.

France imposed severe restrictions on Sunday to quell the third wave of the corona pandemic. Due to the awkward corona situation, the tightened lockout threatens to move the French Open tournament, part of the grand slam series of tennis, from May to June into the fall.

Last in the French Open was postponed in Paris from the corona road from May-June to September-October. Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanun according to the same can happen this year as well.

“We are discussing with the French Tennis Association whether we should change the tournament dates to be compatible with other sports and major events. We are trying to limit the accumulation of (events) and the spread of the virus, ”Maracineanu said, according to Sky Sports.

Australian the championship tournament began a series of four grand slam tournaments of the season, although the start of the Melbourne race also moved from the original January to February.

Traditionally, the May-June gear is reserved for the Roland Garros tournament. The third grand slam of the season, Wimbledon, is due in July and the US Open will be played in New York at the end of August.

The Australian Open men’s doubles championship was won by Serbia Novak Djokovic and women in Japan Naomi Osaka.

Polish Iga Świątek is the reigning winner of the French Women’s Championship. Rafael Nadal defend the men’s title when the tournament is played at some point.