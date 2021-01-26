Tennis | Corona-infected tennis player Paula Badosa kills time in Australia in appalling conditions in her windowless room

The Australian Open starts on February 8 and Badosa is training with filled water bottles.

26.1. 16:41

Spanish Paula Badosan should be at its best when the Australian Open for Tennis starts on February 8th.

Everything seems to be going in the completely wrong direction when a player scorches his best practice days locked in his hotel room.

Badosa was found to be positive in the coronavirus test when he arrived in the state of Victoria in Australia. The virus is smaller than worries. The bigger grief is the small windowless room where he has to kill at the time of two weeks in quarantine.

Even 72 players were quarantined when they arrived in the country on a flight where a coronavirus was found. Badosa got an extra two weeks when he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

“This is the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my career,” Badosa said in the Spanish sports magazine Marca, which was also quoted by the Swedish Aftonbladet.

Badosa, 23, is a player who could have a chance to succeed in Melbourne when the first grand slam of the season kicks off.

In the French Open, Badosa advanced to the fourth round last fall, but now it feels like the guns have been exported. Badosa has to spend time in a hotel room with no window, no exercise bike, no treadmill and no dumbbells.

“I feel rejected. I haven’t received the kind of training equipment I was hoping for five days ago. I have not received any information about the type of virus I have and I have not received any information about the tournament. ”

Australian health authorities showed Badosa and his coach Javier Martille a hotel room that is cramped for two people. Clarity increases the feeling of anxiety.

“Usually, first of all, people with coronavirus are recommended to let fresh air into the room, but I don’t have a window. And on top of all that, this is only about 15 square meters in size, ”Badosa said.

Badosa has done small exercises in his room, squatting and up. Resistance to manual training has come from bottles filled with water.

Now Badosa mourns that his condition has collapsed and his strength has disappeared.

“If I get out on January 31, I’ll have a week to get my condition back, but if I’m not let out until February 5, it’s completely impossible to get fit by the tournament.”

And it’s not just about physical training, it’s also about the feeling of beating.

Badosa ranks 67th on the women’s WTA list, the best level of her career before the coronavirus and her “capture” in Australia.