The presence of Diego Schwartzman and the rest of the best Argentine players -Guido Pella and Juan Ignacio Londero from Cordoba were the other two named-, the unknown about the Chilean Cristian Garin, champion of last year, due to his left wrist injury that will marginalize him from Australia, the good relationship that exists with the rest of the tournaments of the Latin American tour although this does not imply working together to attract the best possible figures, the announcement that there will be no public in the stands and that the tennis players will have to move in a bubble (“From the hotel to the court and from the court to the hotel”, as indicated) and the certainty of the organizers that the most important thing is That the competition takes place in times of pandemic were the most relevant points marked in the book after the formal presentation of the Córdoba Open, one of the two stops of the ATP circuit that Argentina has and that will be played from February 22. In the virtual announcement were the former basketball player Héctor Campana, director of the Córdoba Sports Agency, and Mariano Ink, director of the tournament whose third edition will be played once again at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium.

ATP 250 players must enter Argentina with a negative PCR and once they arrive in Córdoba they will enter a bubble set up by the organization and the local government. What will happen if someone breaks the protocol? “The tennis player will be disqualified and will receive a financial fine. The punishment has to be harsh because anyone who does not respect the protocol puts the entire community at risk,” said Ink.

By decision of the ATP, Córdoba will also have to reduce the prize pool almost to half of what it delivered in 2020. Now there will be 334 thousand dollars to distribute when last year Garín took just over 91 thousand of the 624 thousand dollars that there was.

Under normal conditions the central stadium would have a capacity for 4,600 spectators. In 2021, tubular stands will also be set up, but smaller so that the players’ companions (two for each), the guests and the press, for example, can sit respecting social distancing. “At the moment no tickets will be sold. If the health situation in the province and in the country improves and a small number of people are allowed to enter without altering the structure, we will try. But we do not despair. We had a good participation of the public in the previous editions and we are going to miss it, but we have to be careful “, Ink closed.

Look also