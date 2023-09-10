Tennis | Coco Gauff, 19, won her first grand slam in the United States

Gauff will receive three million dollars for his winnings.

American Coco Gauff has defeated the Belarusian in the women’s singles final of the US Open tennis tournament Aryna Sabalenkan score 2–6, 6–3, 6–2. For Gauff, the victory is the first in a grand slam tournament.

Gauff had advanced to the grand slam final once before, but lost in Poland For Iga Swiatek In the final of the French Open last year.

