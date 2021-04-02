Tennis | Central Uusimaa: Risto H. Luukkanen, the “man in the red jacket” of the tennis spectacle

From international a sports advisor familiar from tennis tournaments Risto H. Luukkanen is dead, he says Central Uusimaa. He died at the age of 79 of a long-term illness.

Luukkanen’s death has been confirmed to Central Uusimaa by her daughter.

Luukkanen was known nationwide as a long-term organizer of group trips to the Wimbledon grand slam.

Sports ambassador Luukkanen became known as the “red-jacketed man” of the tennis spectator, who toured to encourage the fast-paced world list in the 21st century. About Jarkko Niemi in tournaments played by him.

Luukkanen’s memoir The Man in Red Jacket was published in 2018. Luukkanen was founding the Tuusula Tennis Club in 1976.