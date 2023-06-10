Tennis | Carlos Alcarazi’s muscle cramps were caused by the tension of the match against Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz suffered from muscle cramps in the semifinals of the French Open.

Tennis greatness Novak Djokovic defeated the number one name in the world statistics on Friday Carlos Alcarazin 6–2, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1 in the semifinals of the French Open tennis tournament.

Read more: Djokovic advanced to the French Open final and felt sympathy for his opponent

Spain’s Alcaraz suffered in the last two rounds from muscle cramps, which made it difficult for him to play. Now, for example, a British magazine The Guardian says that Alcaraz’s cramps were caused by excitement.

“Of course, playing in the semifinals of a grand slam tournament is always exciting, but it’s even more exciting when you play against Novak. I hope things go differently when I meet him next time, but I’m excited anyway,” Alcaraz said.

He described the excitement as something he has never experienced before.

“I have never felt anything like what I felt today. Playing against Novak, a legend of our sport, is not easy. If someone says that they go to the court to play against Novak and are not nervous at all, they are lying.”

Djokovic will meet Norwegian star in Sunday’s final Casper Ruudinwho defeated the German in the semi-finals Alexander Zverev set 6–3, 6–4, 6–0.