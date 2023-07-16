Tennis | Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in the nearly five-hour Wimbledon final

The Wimbledon championship is Carlos Alcaraz’s first.

of Spain Carlos Alcaraz, 20, celebrates winning the men’s singles title at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. He overthrew Serbia Novak Djokovic on Sunday in the final match of the tournament, set 1–6, 7–6 (8–6), 6–1, 3–6, 6–4.

The five-act thriller lasted almost five hours. Alcaraz is number one in the world tennis rankings, Djokovic second.

The Wimbledon championship is Alcaraz’s first. Djokovic was aiming for his eighth Wimbledon singles title in the final, which would have bypassed Switzerland Roger Federer’s record.

Djokovic, who won the previous four Wimbledon titles, had not lost on the main court of the tournament before this year’s final in ten years.