Sunday, July 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in the nearly five-hour Wimbledon final

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Tennis | Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in the nearly five-hour Wimbledon final

The Wimbledon championship is Carlos Alcaraz’s first.

of Spain Carlos Alcaraz, 20, celebrates winning the men’s singles title at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. He overthrew Serbia Novak Djokovic on Sunday in the final match of the tournament, set 1–6, 7–6 (8–6), 6–1, 3–6, 6–4.

The five-act thriller lasted almost five hours. Alcaraz is number one in the world tennis rankings, Djokovic second.

The Wimbledon championship is Alcaraz’s first. Djokovic was aiming for his eighth Wimbledon singles title in the final, which would have bypassed Switzerland Roger Federer’s record.

Djokovic, who won the previous four Wimbledon titles, had not lost on the main court of the tournament before this year’s final in ten years.

#Tennis #Carlos #Alcaraz #beat #Novak #Djokovic #fivehour #Wimbledon #final

See also  Alfa Romeo F1 car has a bold livery
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Drunk taxi driver runs over five pedestrians in Guanajuato; four women hospitalized

Drunk taxi driver runs over five pedestrians in Guanajuato; four women hospitalized

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result