Tennis | “Can this woman be loved any more?” The number one on the world tennis list skipped defending the title and ventilated a beer mug in the auditorium of a football match

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty holds No. 1 until the end of the year, even though he hasn’t played a match since February.

Tennis women number one on the world list in Australia Ashleigh Barty has not just enjoyed the fields this year.

Barty last played an official match in February, so he has never been seen in real action during the final season ravaged by the coronavirus.

Barty has missed, among other things, the two grand slam tournaments played in the fall, namely the first U.S. Open and the current French Open, which he won last year.

Despite this, Barty will remain at the top of the world list until the end of the year and will go number one for the second consecutive season.

The matter was confirmed on Sunday when the world ranked second in Romania Simona Halep unexpectedly suffered a crushing defeat at the age of 19 in Poland Iga Świątekille In the fourth round of the French Open, I read 1–6, 2–6.

Barty missed tournaments citing a lack of preparation. Instead, he seemed to feel comfortable in the Australian football auditorium, encouraging Richmond Tigers in a match against Brisbane Lions in the AFL playoffs.

A video spread over social media over the weekend in which Barty airs Tigers ’success with a beer mug in one hand. Fans of Barty’s absence from tennis don’t seem bothered, but many glow at the use of this.