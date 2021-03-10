Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

A new situation for tennis players in the time of Corona, by being inside the “medical bubble” during their participation in this season’s tournaments, including the Dubai International Tennis Championship in its 21st edition, which imposes strict health measures that make tennis “butterflies” confined to the health protocol and the medical isolation system Known as the “medical bubble”, the movement of all participants in the tournament, including players, administrators and organizers, is restricted to places of residence, training grounds and matches only. Because of the pressure of the agenda of the WTA Tour tournaments, female players must adhere to the “medicine bubble” system from one tournament to another, because any violation of the protocol requires quarantine, so that the opportunity to participate in one of the tournaments is not lost.

It is noteworthy that the Australian Open, the first tournament this season, lived in a state of chaos when the city of Melbourne was closed for five days, after which it was decided to prevent fans from attending tennis matches, and to force the players to compete in a healthy “bubble” for the duration of the tournament.

The reactions of the tennis players differed in evaluating this exceptional atmosphere and life inside the “medical bubble”, as veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova considered that not allowing people close to her to be escorted on her trips is a worrying matter, and if she was exposed to this situation two years ago, she would not have accepted to participate in the tournaments.

As for the American Coco Juve, the new guest in the Dubai Tennis Championships, she said: “The bubble system prevented me from discovering Dubai during my first participation in the tournament, and life in the bubble is“ very difficult. ”In turn, Swiss Belinda Bencic said:“ We live in an exceptional situation and spend 24 hours between the hotel, the stadium and entertainment. The only one attending the matches, I also carry 7 bags with travel.

The health conditions in the Tunisian championship prevented Anas Jaber from encouraging the Arab audience, which she became accustomed to, as she explained, saying: “We used to enjoy the presence of the masses and play under encouragement, but we are happy to return to play despite the difficult circumstances that make us restricted in our movements.” For reference, the “medical bubble” system prevents tennis players from even communicating with the media that cover the event, as page conferences are limited to video-calling zoom technology, throughout the tournament.