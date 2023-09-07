Tennis | Brutal heat challenges the players at the US Open: “Someone is going to die”

Heat and humidity test the players in the fourth grand slam tournament of the season.

Tennis season in the fourth and final grand slam tournament, the US Open, the athletes are fighting not only each other but also the weather.

The turn of August and September is often warm in New York, and this year is no exception. British newspaper The Guardian describes the conditions of the tournament as brutally hot and humid.

The Tennis Letter, which publishes a newsletter about tennis, published a message service Xin , i.e. the former Twitter, the Russian star of the much-talked-about video About Daniil Medvedev.

In the video, Medvedev dries his sweaty face with a towel and coldly says the scary-sounding words.

“Some player is still going to die, and they’re going to see it.”

Medvedev also came back to it after finishing his quarter-final. He defeated his countrymen Andrei Rublevin set 6–4, 6–3, 6–4.

“The conditions were brutal. The only good thing is that both suffer from it,” he told The Tennis Letter by and added that even seeing the ball was difficult at times.

Medvedev is on the world list third and Rubljov, whose name is often transliterated into English as Rublev, eighth.

The Guardian reminds that Medvedev is known for his outspokenness, but also adds that other players suffered from the heat and humidity during the tournament.

“I don’t think about my health, but that I have to fight in moments like this. Sport is not easy, and you have to be ready for everything. The best players prove it and are therefore the best. Novak [Djokovic] played yesterday in similar conditions”, Rubljov said.

American Taylor Fritz during a rest break in the match against Novak Djokovic. Behind Fritz is a device that blows cooling air through a hose on his lap.

Heat wave in addition, players are annoyed by the lack of a cooling breeze in New York.

“I don’t feel that the heat has ever bothered me too much, but when it’s really humid, I feel it draining me”, Taylor Fritz said according to The Guardian.

The New York Times says that the conditions almost brought some of the athletes to their knees, even though the matches were played in the dark and after sunset.

The magazine describes the heat and humidity as oppressive, provoking fear and making it difficult to concentrate, and says that some players use a device during breaks that blows cooling air on them through a hose.

Czech Karolína Muchová fitness trainer and physiotherapist Jaroslav Blažek told The New York Times that he would focus on keeping his cool as an athlete.

“It’s going to be like hell and you should be ready for it,” Blažek said.

Karolína Muchová wiped the sweat from her face in her first match at the US Open.

The tournament the organizers have at their disposal certain temperature limits, exceeding which will trigger measures.

When the temperature rises to 86 Fahrenheit, or exactly 30 degrees Celsius, a ten-minute break is added to the matches, which are spent between the second and third rounds for the women and between the third and fourth rounds for the men.

The temperature of 90 fahreinheit, i.e. just over 32 degrees Celsius, allows the organizers to partially close the roofs of the two main stadiums.

The American who made it to the semifinals of the women’s singles Cori “Coco” Gauff would have been able to get partial protection from the sun if his quarter-final Latvian Jeļena Ostapenkoa against would have stretched to the third set. Gauff won the set 6–0, 6–2.

“The hotter the better,” Gauff, who lives in Florida, acknowledged the conditions, according to The New York Times.

See also Royal earthquake in Denmark: Prince family loses title Cori “Coco” Gauff is enjoying the heat at the US Open.

Circumstances is expected to become wetter in New York during the rest of the week, so the last matches of the tournament will also challenge the players due to the weather.

Predictions about the heating up of tennis tournaments have been known for some time, The Guardian reminds and tells about the AP news agency’s report.

According to it, the average peak temperatures of the four grand slam tournaments have risen at a dangerous rate, accelerated by climate change.

Although the Australian Open, which starts in mid-January, has seen the sharpest rise in temperatures, the US Open is the hottest tournament of the grand slam season.

Global warming has forced sports to balance between safety and challenging conditions. Examples of this are the drink breaks at football matches and at least partly in the wee hours of the morning Juostavat marathons.

“It’s part of the sport,” US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster told The New York Times.