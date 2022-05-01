Monday, May 2, 2022
Tennis | Britons strongly defend Wimbledon’s closure decision – Rafael Nadal joins critics of Russian players’ closure

May 1, 2022
in World Europe
Both the men’s ATP umbrella organization and the women’s WTA have criticized the British decision.

1.5. 20:15

In tennis In April, the All England Club AELTC, which organizes English grass field tournaments, made a decision in line with the Kok guidelines of the International Olympic Committee and closed both Russian and Belarusian players from their tournaments. The rest of the tennis team would be willing to be flexible.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Russians and Belarusians have played in tournaments without their national symbols. They will get to the French Open, for example, but the British will block the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the Wimbledon grand slam.

Both the men’s ATP umbrella organization and the women’s WTA have criticized the British decision, with a Spanish star player commenting on Sunday. Rafael Nadal.

“I think the barrier is unfair. The events of the war are not the fault of the players, ”Nadal commented on the situation BBCto.

Serbian Novak Djokovic previously criticized the decision as “crazy”.

Wimbledon organizers condemn Russian invasion and hostilities in Ukraine. They also justified their decision on the safety of the players. The participation of the Russians and Belarusians would jeopardize the security of the event.

The ATP and WTA oppose the exclusion, citing the fact that, according to the rules, the players in the tournament will only be screened on the basis of the rankings of the organizations.

Both the ATP and the WTA have threatened not to give players important ranking points at Wimbledon because of the closure decision. It puts pressure on players.

“Grand slam scores are really important to us,” Nadal confirmed.

Of course, Nadal admitted that tennis tournaments and ranking points do not weigh much alongside the events in Ukraine.

“Of course, it doesn’t really matter what happens in our game when we see people dying and suffering and we see the difficult situation in Ukraine,” Nadal pointed out.

