Tennis, Corinna Dentoni without a bra. The former Italian tennis player makes you dream

“Freedom comes with responsibility: that’s why everyone is afraid of it”he writes Corinna Dentoni, quoting George Bernard Shaw, on Instagram accompanying a photo that sees her free… from bra. The former Italian tennis player enchant fans and followers with the social shot. She is more beautiful than ever. “Ready for Sports Illustrated”, they write them in the comments. She who was one of the most beautiful and sensual Italian sportswomen.

On the pitch Corinna Dentoni was a promise (as a junior he reached doubles Australian Open final together with Alize Cornet who then came close to the top 10 in the world rankings as a pro), in her career she entered the top 150 in the world (best WTA ranking was 132) also winning nine titles (Itf).

Today the former tennis player (very few tournaments in the last two-three years, even if this year he took part in the Santo Domingo ITF) lives in Miami, is engaged to Massimo Brambati (excellent defender in Serie A between the 80s and 90s, he also wore the shirt of the Under 21 national team and today he is an appreciated sports commentator on TV), gives photos and doc images to his fans on social media where he has an excellent following (on Ig nearly 90,000 followers).

