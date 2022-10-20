Tennis | Boris Becker’s prison life revealed: “He is very popular”

According to media reports, Boris Becker has become a yoga instructor who also gives nutrition and fitness instructions to other prisoners.

20.10. 21:14

A prison sentence British former tennis star Boris Becker has come up with new jobs, says the person who quoted the German media The Times.

A German serving a 2.5-year sentence in Huntercombe prison has become a yoga instructor who also gives nutrition and fitness advice to other inmates.

“Becker is very popular among the other prisoners. As an athlete, he knows all about winning and losing. He shares his life experiences with other prisoners,” commented a friend of the tennis star Bildin by.

Becker has served half a year of his two and a half year sentence. His behavior in prison has been described as flawless. According to The Times, he gives lifestyle advice to 45 other prisoners.

Media reports say that Becker, who trains hard himself, has lost about eight kilos while in prison.

With an ex star it is said that at first there were great difficulties adjusting to life in prison, but things have since started to go smoothly. His lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser barely commented on the situation.

“Our client is doing well given the circumstances and is constantly adapting to daily prison life. He can use the phone at any time. Other details cannot be shared to protect his privacy,” Moser said.

Becker, 54, received a prison sentence in late April for a bankruptcy offense that occurred in 2017. BBCBecker hid his assets worth 2.5 million pounds (about 2.87 million euros at the current exchange rate) to avoid paying his debts.

He began his sentence in London, but was later transferred to another prison in England. He may still be transferred to Germany later.

It is thought that Becker will serve only a part of his two and a half sentence “in a stone” as a first-timer.

German won, among other things, six grand slam singles tournaments in his wonderful tennis career. He came to the attention of the sports world in 1985 by winning the Wimbledon tournament at only 17 years old.

After his top career, he has, among other things, worked as a TV expert, played as a poker professional and coached a tennis star Novak Djokovic.