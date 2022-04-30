Sunday, May 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Boris Becker was taken to a barren prison without a “VIP department for celebrities”

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
70
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

At least initially, Becker is serving his sentence in Wandsworth Prison in London.

Sixfold winner of tennis grand slam tournaments Boris Becker was passed from the trial on Friday directly to prison. He is serving a 2.5-year sentence at Wandsworth Prison in London, the German says RTL.

Becker was convicted in a London court of a bankruptcy offense. According to the court’s decision, Becker, 54, transferred large sums from his corporate account before the bankruptcy and concealed from creditors his property in Germany, shares in a technology company and a debt of EUR 825,000.

RTL asked an English documentary filmmaker Chris Atkinsilta, what kind of prison Wandsworth is. Atkins sat there with his own tax evasion conviction a few years ago.

“Unfortunately, there is no VIP department for little celebrities. The cells are small [6,5 neliötä]and they are designed for one person, but they always have two prisoners, ”Atkins said.

Atkins has also written a book about English prisons with violent use, drug use and dirty toilets.

See also  Regional councils The timetable for the preparations for the war is so tight that the regional commissioners will begin their work immediately after the election: "March begins in full swing"

Becker can still appeal both his verdict and his placement, but so far he is in Wandsworth.

#Tennis #Boris #Becker #barren #prison #VIP #department #celebrities

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Report on third suicide within undercover service remains secret

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.