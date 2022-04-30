Tennis | Boris Becker was taken to a barren prison without a “VIP department for celebrities”

At least initially, Becker is serving his sentence in Wandsworth Prison in London.

Sixfold winner of tennis grand slam tournaments Boris Becker was passed from the trial on Friday directly to prison. He is serving a 2.5-year sentence at Wandsworth Prison in London, the German says RTL.

Becker was convicted in a London court of a bankruptcy offense. According to the court’s decision, Becker, 54, transferred large sums from his corporate account before the bankruptcy and concealed from creditors his property in Germany, shares in a technology company and a debt of EUR 825,000.

RTL asked an English documentary filmmaker Chris Atkinsilta, what kind of prison Wandsworth is. Atkins sat there with his own tax evasion conviction a few years ago.

“Unfortunately, there is no VIP department for little celebrities. The cells are small [6,5 neliötä]and they are designed for one person, but they always have two prisoners, ”Atkins said.

Atkins has also written a book about English prisons with violent use, drug use and dirty toilets.

Becker can still appeal both his verdict and his placement, but so far he is in Wandsworth.