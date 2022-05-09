Bitter day for the Azzurri at the internationals of Italy: in Rome only Fognini passes the turn, beating with difficulty (but with merit) the returning Dominic Thiem. Good game for the Ligurian tennis player, who manages to tame the top five in two very tight sets: 6-4 7-6 the final.

The others out. The most difficult match, certainly, was that of Lorenzo Sonego, who faced the Canadian Shapolavov. A hard-fought match, three sets and a win for the Austrian 7-6, 3-6, 6-3. Nothing to do also for the blue hopes Zeppieri and Cobolli, beaten respectively by Khachanov and Brooksby. Tomorrow it will be the turn of Jannick Sinner, in an affordable match against Pedro Martinez, while for Nardi it will be much more difficult against seeding number 9, Cameron Norrie.

