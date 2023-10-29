Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/29/2023 – 17:53

Beatriz Haddad Maia from São Paulo won, this Sunday (29), in Zhuhai, China, the biggest title in the singles category of her career. Number 19 of ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the Brazilian was champion of the WTA Elite Trophy, a tournament that brings together the best tennis players outside the world’s top-8.

The Brazilian needed two hours and 50 minutes of play to overcome the Chinese Qinwen Zheng, 18th in the world, by 2 sets to 0, both defined in the tie-break, with partials of 7/6 (13-11) and 7/6 (7-4). The trophy won in Zhuhai is Bia’s third in singles. In June last year, the São Paulo native was champion of the Nottinhgam and Birmingham tournaments, in the United Kingdom.

The title in China will bring Bia closer to the top-10 of the ranking worldwide. In the next update of the list, the Brazilian will have 700 more points and will appear in 11th position. The São Paulo native’s best career finish was tenth place, achieved in June, after being a semi-finalist at Roland Garros, in France, one of the four main tournaments on the circuit, known as Grand Slams.

Bia was also champion of the Elite Trophy doubles tournament. In the final, held after the singles decision, she and Russian Veronika Kudermetova defeated Japanese Miyu Kato and Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi by 2 sets to 0, with scores of 6/3 and 6/3.

The doubles competition does not add points in the ranking of the WTA, where the Brazilian appears in 24th position. Partner Kudermetova is in 30th place, while rivals Sutjiadi and Kato occupy 26th and 27th positions, respectively.

Despite this, the title guaranteed the partnership a bonus of US$55,000 (approximately R$274,000), to be divided between the athletes.

For the singles title, Bia pocketed another US$605 thousand (R$3.01 million). With that, in total, the São Paulo native said goodbye to China with a total of US$632.5 thousand (R$3.15 million) in prizes.