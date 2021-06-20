No Italian, before the Roman, had won on the London grass that precedes Wimbledon. For the number 9 in the world it is the fifth title in his career

Matteo Berrettini won the Quenn’s tournament in London. In the final the Roman tennis player beat the British Cameron Norrie in three sets with a score of 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3. Berrettini thus became the first Italian to win the Queen’s tournament, the traditional Wimbledon grass appetizer: for the Italian, number 9 in the world, it is the first ATP 500 tournament and the fifth title won in his career.

After an excellent first set in which he dominated on the serve, Berrettini gave up in the second to the tie-break but then in the third he left no way out for the British southpaw, passed in an hour and 50 minutes. An exceptional year is confirmed for the Roman tennis player in his third final of the season and fresh from the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS