Matteo Berrettini restarts from the Atp 1000 Master in Miami

The season on American hard courts is proving to be difficult for the 26-year-old Italian tennis player: Matthew Berrettini is back from elimination in the second round of Indian Wells (against Japanese Taro DanielNo. 103 of the Atp ranking) and then ai quarterfinals of the Phoenix Challenger against Alexander Shevchenko (132 in the world, then conquered the tournament). “Take me away from the field, I’m unwatchable!” Matteo Berrettini screamed in Arizona, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. “I don’t want to lie, they weren’t easy days both mentally and physically. It’s a difficult moment in my career, but I’m not worried. I’m aware that these things can happen especially in sports like tennis”, his words to Rosea . “It’s not easy to be constant when you have so many problems. After Australia I worked hard and when I had a calf problem in Acapulco, even if it wasn’t serious, I feared another stop. it wasn’t easy”

Melissa Satta and Berrettini, the showgirl flies to Miami from the Italian tennis player

Now the tournament in Miamione of the most important in the world for prestige, points up for grabs (1000 to the winner) and prize money (7 million 998 thousand 430 euros in total, of which 1 million 190 thousand 454 euros to the winner). Last year Matteo Berrettini was unable to participate due to a problem with his right hand (which kept him out for 3 months, out the entire season on clay): it could be the right opportunity to restart and regain positions in the ATP standings where currently he is out of the top 20 who was also number 6 in the world and conquered a historic final a Wimbledon (in 2021 against Djokovic) without forgetting the semifinals at the Australian Open (2022) and at the Us Open (2019). After Phoenix, Berrettini trained intensely: “I have a lot of faith in the team and we are working hard on a mental, physical and athletic level. I feel ready and I need a good result that will give me confidence for the clay court season which is mine favorite and where I couldn’t play last year”, his words to the Gazzetta. And Rosea also lets you know that close to the Italian tennis player in this Atp 1000 in Miami there will be his family, coach Santopadre and also his partner Melissa Satta, who will leave for Florida to support him.

Read also

Melissa Satta goal (on Sky): dizzying miniskirt. And she boot it …. The photos Melissa Satta (Instagram melissasatta)



Subscribe to the newsletter

