Saturday, June 24, 2023
Tennis | Berlin tennis tournament in the middle of a storm – heavy rain postponed the games and condensed the program

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2023
Tennis | Berlin tennis tournament in the middle of a storm – heavy rain postponed the games and condensed the program

Those who won their quarterfinals on Saturday have to play the semifinals on the same day.

in Berlin heavy rains brought by the storm that raged on Midsummer’s Eve interrupted the WTA tournament being played in the city and brought the challenge to Saturday.

The tournament organizers announced first delays to the schedule and later on Friday the race day of cancellation.

On Saturday, the quarter-finals are winning the players also have to play the semi-finals on the same day, which according to the organizers are in the program “after an agreed break”.

The WTA 500-level grass-court tournament, which prepares for the traditional Wimbledon tennis tournament, still features many of the world’s top players.

The semifinals in Berlin will be played, among other things, by No. 1 in the world ranking Caroline Garciathe eighth Maria Sakkari and the ninth Petra Kvitova.

The tournament ends on Sunday as scheduled.

