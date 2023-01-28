Tennis | Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka became the singles champion in Australia

With her victory, Sabalenka rises to second in the women’s world ranking. He made 17 through passes in the final match.

Belarusian a tennis player Aryna Sabalenka is celebrating his first career singles grand slam championship in Melbourne, Australia.

Sabalenka defeated the reigning Wimbledon champion, representing Kazakhstan Jelena Rybakina 4–6, 6–3, 6–4 in the Australian Open women’s final.

The match lasted almost two and a half hours.

In the tournament ranked fifth, Sabalenka, 24, had advanced to the semifinals of the grand slam three times in singles before the Australian Open, but the final place was the first of her career.

The Belarusian, who hits the ball fiercely, raised her level as the final progressed and softened up Rybakina, who was a year younger, with her power play.

The final match was a battle between two hard serving and hitting players. In the opening set, Sabalenka was burdened with five double faults, and Rybakina, who appeared calmly on the court, took the set with one break.

In the second set, Sabalenka’s shots started to produce results, and the Belarusian saved three break points. At the same time, Rybakina’s strong pass statistics began to decline. Also in the third set, Sabalenka was narrowly on top, and finally the fourth championship ball brought the coveted prize.

Earlier in his career, Sabalenka, who won the Australian and US Open doubles championships, hit no less than 17 passes in the final. Rybakina’s ace count was 9.

With her victory, Sabalenka rises to second in the women’s world ranking.