Saturday, June 3, 2023
Tennis | Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka missed the media conference – she doesn’t feel safe

June 2, 2023
A Ukrainian reporter had previously asked Sabalenka about the Russian war of aggression.

Tennis A surprising episode was experienced at the French Open tennis tournament on Friday, when the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka did not attend the post-match media conference. Sabalenka had defeated the Russian in the third round match Kamilla Rahimova 6–2, 6–2.

After matches in previous rounds, a Ukrainian reporter had asked Sabalenka, 25, about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is an ally of Russia.

On Friday, Sabalenka gave an interview to a small group of journalists selected by the tournament organizer. BBC says that it was not among the chosen ones.

Sabalenka’s comments were shared with other media.

“I should be able to feel safe when I give interviews to journalists after my matches,” Sabalenka stated.

“For my mental health and well-being, I left this [mediatilaisuuden] today, and the tournament has supported me in this.”

Sabalenka has been charred because he has met several times with the autocratic president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. In addition, he has trained in Russia.

Earlier this week, Sabalenka stated that no one in this world, Russian or Belarusian athletes, supports war.

