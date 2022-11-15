Tennis | Banned from Australia, Novak Djokovic will make it to next year’s Australian Open

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has overturned the tennis star’s three-year entry ban.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic gets to the Australian Open tennis tournament to be played in January of next year, the news agency AFP reports.

According to AFP, local media confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

Djokovic’s visa to Australia was canceled in January this year and he was deported. The anti-vaccine athlete arrived in the country without a corona vaccine.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC said on Tuesday that the Minister of Immigration Andrew Giles has overturned Djokovic’s three-year entry ban. He plans to grant Djokovic a visa.

Australian served as prime minister in the spring Scott Morrison already said in January that Djokovic can return to the country “under the right circumstances”.

Former world number one Djokovic, 35, is looking for the 22nd grand slam tournament victory of his career at the Australian Open.

Djokovic was not yet aware of the upcoming twist on Monday. Djokovic told the media after his victory in the opening match of the ATP Finals tournament in Turin that his lawyers are still waiting for information on the fate of the star player’s visa.

“There is nothing official yet, so we are waiting. They [asianajajat] communicate with the Australian government. That’s all I can say at the moment,” Djokovic said.