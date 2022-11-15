Tuesday, November 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | Banned from Australia, Novak Djokovic will make it to next year’s Australian Open

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has overturned the tennis star’s three-year entry ban.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic gets to the Australian Open tennis tournament to be played in January of next year, the news agency AFP reports.

According to AFP, local media confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

Djokovic’s visa to Australia was canceled in January this year and he was deported. The anti-vaccine athlete arrived in the country without a corona vaccine.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC said on Tuesday that the Minister of Immigration Andrew Giles has overturned Djokovic’s three-year entry ban. He plans to grant Djokovic a visa.

Australian served as prime minister in the spring Scott Morrison already said in January that Djokovic can return to the country “under the right circumstances”.

Former world number one Djokovic, 35, is looking for the 22nd grand slam tournament victory of his career at the Australian Open.

Djokovic was not yet aware of the upcoming twist on Monday. Djokovic told the media after his victory in the opening match of the ATP Finals tournament in Turin that his lawyers are still waiting for information on the fate of the star player’s visa.

See also  Corona incident: woman miscarries in front of a clinic in China

“There is nothing official yet, so we are waiting. They [asianajajat] communicate with the Australian government. That’s all I can say at the moment,” Djokovic said.

#Tennis #Banned #Australia #Novak #Djokovic #years #Australian #Open

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Tsitsipas Returns to Abu Dhabi to Participate in Mubadala World Tennis Tournament

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.