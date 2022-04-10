Monday, April 11, 2022
Tennis | Bad setback for Finnish tennis women – top player Kulikova gets out of the national team tournament due to a handwriting

April 10, 2022
in World Europe
Kulikova is ranked 222nd in the women’s singles world list.

Finland number one player Anastasia Kulikova will have to skip tennis in Vierumäki starting on Tuesday due to a hand injury. Kulikova’s cut-out hand last October began to annoy the team after the first days of training, which came as a surprise to the player himself.

“This is one of the hardest decisions of my career. I felt good when I arrived at our joint exercises. After research and discussions with doctors and the team, this difficult decision had to be made to focus on rehabilitation, ”Kulikova, 22, told the Tennis Association. in the bulletin.

“I’m very upset because I was really looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd.”

Kulikova, who was born in Russia and acquired Finnish citizenship just over three years ago, is ranked 222nd on the world list of women’s singles.

He advanced to the semi-finals of a WTA125-level tournament in Seoul last December, but the start of this year has been overshadowed by illness and corona infection.

Kulikova said he aims to return to the fields at the end of April.

Finland team captain Emma Laine renamed Kulikova Billy Jean King Cup, a former Fed Cup tournament Piia Suomalainen, which has been at its 356th on the world list at its best. Representation of the national team is the 15th career of a Finn.

The Finnish team also includes Ella Haavisto, Stella Remander mixed Venla Ahti. Ahti was named to the team Laura Hietarannan due to injury.

Greece, Luxembourg, Egypt, Norway, Israel and Lithuania will also play in the tournament, which ends in Vierumäe on Friday. The top two teams in the tournament will advance to the No. 1 European and African Group in the Billy Jean King Cup.

