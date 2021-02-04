Tennis | Back problems depriving Rafael Nadal of an opportunity for historical achievement

Roger Federer and Nadal are level before the Australian tournament, and Federer doesn’t even play in Melbourne.

Tennis star Rafael Nadalin success in the Australian Open is at great risk.

Nadal, 34, suffers from back pain that forced him to give up his place on the Spanish team in the ongoing ATP Cup.

Spain had to play in Melbourne in a team competition against host Australia, but lower back pain led to a withdrawal.

“It’s not really bad, so to speak, but it’s also not one that could be played,” Nadal described his pain to Spanish television’s Movistar + channel.

“The situation has improved a bit, but I’m not in a position to go play at full power.”

Swiss Roger Federer has won 20 singles grand slam tournaments and Nadal splits the pole position by the same amount.

Federer, 39, will not play due to a knee injury in next week’s grand slam tournament, allowing Nadal to move to the top of the stats alone.

Serbia holds the third place Novak Djokovic, but he only has 17 championships.

Nadal denies that he would consider the possibility of rising to number one in impressive statistics, and that it would not be easy even in the best of conditions. Nadal has won the Australian Championship only once in his handsome career, in 2009.

“The most important things first and foremost are Australian open play. And if gaming doesn’t go now, the season continues. ”

Spain will face Greece in the ATP Cup on Friday and Nadal’s name will still not be on the team.

Nadal trained for an hour on Thursday, and according to news agency Reuters, the player’s well-being would improve “a little at a time and step by step.”

“To be honest, I’ve never been obsessed with grand slams.”

Injuries have overshadowed Nadal’s long career, but he has always managed to come back to the top even after severe injuries.

Something about the length and level of Nadal’s career is that in January he completed a full 800 consecutive weeks at the top ten of the ATP list. Now the reading is already 803 and the end is not visible.

No other male player in the world has been in the top ten for 800 consecutive weeks.

Australian the open tournament kicks off next Monday. The women’s and men’s doubles charts were to be drawn on Thursday, but one extra day of corona quarantine led to the chart being released on Friday.

The world’s number one player Djoković is the top player and Nadal is ranked second.

Melbourne has been an actual gold mine for Djoković. He has won the Australian Championship seven times between 2011-2020. And he’s defending last year’s title.