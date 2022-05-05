The Tuscan leaves after losing the first set against the number 3 in the world. The unrecognizable South Tyrolean against Auger-Aliassime

The Madrid tournament, fourth Master 1000 of the season, lost in one fell swoop the two Azzurri still in contention, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti. On the path of the Tuscan – called to the most demanding task against Alexander Zverev, number 3 in the world – bad luck got in the way of a muscle injury that forced him to retire when he was down by a set. Much more difficult to explain the elimination of the South Tyrolean, opposite the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, n.10 in the ranking, who got rid of him at the end of a match without history (6-1, 6-2), which lasted just over an hour. On the red clay in Madrid we saw a version of Jannik too bad to be true.

Without taking anything away from the merits of the 21-year-old from Montreal, who never took his foot off the accelerator, Sinner got off to a bad start (break given with a double fault in the fourth game of the first set) and went on worse, continuing to make a lot of mistakes, especially with the right. The Canadian, particularly effective in response, had to do nothing but take advantage of it. Zverev awaits him in the quarters. Shortly before Sinner, Musetti took the field. After losing the first set 6-3, the 20-year-old from Carrara, number 63 in the ranking, had to give the green light to the German, reigning champion of the Madrid tournament, due to a physical problem that forced him to retire on the ‘1-0 for the opponent in the second set, after 40 minutes of play.

At the change of field Musetti, who had already endured the fatigue of the qualifications, asked for the intervention of the doctor for a resentment in the quadriceps of the left thigh. In the second half he tried to resist, but after Zverev kept his serve (1-0) he retired. Fatigue for Rafa Nadal, who wins the first set against the Belgian David Goffin (6-3), leaves the second (5-7) and engages in a long duel at the tie break in the third: 11-9 the score that sets the third set on 7-6 for the Majorcan.

