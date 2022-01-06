Tennis Australian PM confirms deportation of tennis star Djokovic: “Rules are rules” – Serbian president accuses of bullying

Novak Djokovic’s chance to win the tenth championship in Australia is postponed for at least a year.

The world of tennis number one player Novak Djokovic wished his fans a happy greeting as they set out for the Australian Open. The trip seems to have ended at the country’s border, as Djokovic is deported back to his homeland, Serbia.

Djokovic did not have enough coronavirus-related documents to enter the country and play in the Australian Open.

To enter the country, players must have a full vaccination program or obtain a rare medical exemption. Djokovic, who opposes the vaccines, did not meet these requirements.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Twitter that Djokovic has been deported.

“Mr Djokovic’s visa has been revoked. Rules are rules, especially when they apply to our boundaries, ”Morrison wrote.

“No one is above the rules.”

Morrison went on to mention Australia’s low coronavirus-related mortality rates and how the country wants to remain vigilant about the coronavirus.

Djokovicin the conversion quickly rose to the level of state leadership after the Serbian president after Morrison’s comment Aleksandar Vučić said the BBC in the news Djokovic is a victim of bullying.

“And the whole of Serbia supports him,” Vučić said, adding that there is nothing wrong with relations between Serbia and Australia.

Djokovic got to the ground but was isolated in a hotel surrounded by tennis star fans.

“This is an international scandal and the world is following this,” the Serbian woman introduced herself Jelena, told the BBC.

Father of Novak Djokovic Srdjan Djokovic said his son is in an airport hotel room guarded by police.

“This is not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world,” Srdjan Djokovic said in a statement he sent.

Novak Djokovic kissed the winning trophy at the Australian Championship last year.

Djokovic, 34, is not only the world ‘s number one player, but also very strongly against the vaccine.

In the summer of 2020, Djokovic received a lot of criticism on his neck when he held in Belgard Tennis tournaments called Adrian Tour, which eventually became a corona spin. Several players, including Djokovic, became infected, not to mention spectators.

Djokovic is the reigning champion of the Australian Championship. He has won the first grand slam of the season as many as nine times. Now it seems that a tenth victory is not possible, at least this year.

In total, Djokovic has won 20 grand slam tournaments, as has Spain Rafael Nadal and Switzerland Roger Federer.

Nadal plays in Australia, Federer continues to recover from his knee surgery. Nadal has advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing Melbourne ATP 250 tournament.