Tennis | Australian Open champion changes, Amanda Anisimova is back on track and surprised Naomi Osaka

Anisimova has had difficult years since her father’s death, but her return has begun.

Women in top tennis, the grand slam winners are changing at a rapid pace, and so is this year’s Australian Open.

Japanese Naomi Osaka was getting in a good mood, but the sky ended in the third round of the young American Amanda Anisimova against 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-5).

Based on the first two installments, it was hard to conclude that the match would become an extremely exciting thriller. Anisimova cleared two match balls and became the winner.

Osaka got the match balls in the third round in a 5-4 situation as Anisimova fed.

Anisimova is a player with a Russian background who was born in Freehold, New Jersey in August 2000. His parents, mother Olga and father Konstantin, are from Moscow.

Father Konstantin Anisimovin in coaching, Amanda developed into one of the most promising young players in the United States.

When Anisimova won her first WTA tournament in Bogota in 2019, she was the youngest American Tournament Winner then Serena Williamsin and the 1999.

In the French Open that same year, Anisimova was the first in the 21st century to advance to the semifinals, covering men’s and women’s tennis.

The explosive rapid success attracted the interest of sports equipment giant Nike and Nike offered a multi-million and multi-year contract to the promising Anisimova.

Life showed his unpredictability and cruelty just a week before the start of the US Open in 2019. Konstantin Anisimov suffered a seizure and died at his home in Florida at just 52 years old.

The shock was huge. Anisimova withdrew from the US Open and traveled back home to Florida.

“This is, of course, the very experience I’ve had to go through and the saddest thing that’s happened to me,” Anisimova said in an interview with The New York Times in January 2020.

“The only thing that makes me feel better is to play tennis and be on the field. It makes me happy and I know it will make him happy too. ”

Paternal after his death, Anisimova’s career has accommodated more declines than rises. His WTA Rank dropped from 21st to as low as 86th. In Australia, he came in 60th and ranked as the player.

Against Osaka, Anisimova was able to hit casually, but the game also went through the grand slam tournament week when she won the Melbourne WTA – the second in her career.

“I’m speechless, I can’t stop smiling,” Anisimova said in a field interview after her Osaka victory.

Anisimova and Osaka had not encountered each other before in the professional races and Osaka only knew the story of his opponent.

Similarly, Anisimova was very taken with Osaka’s courage to talk about her own experiences and mental difficulties.

“I think he’s really inspiring. What she has done in the last couple of years is astounding, and how genuine she is, ”Anisimova told Reuters.

“He tells the truth about how he feels about things. I know she has had a very difficult year last year, ”Anisimova continued.

“I myself have had a few difficult years and I have no hesitation in sharing those experiences on social media with those who have also had a hard time.”

In the fourth round, Anisimova will face first place Ashleigh Bartyn, which is a big favorite of the Australian audience.

