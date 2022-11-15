Melbourne – A Novak Djokovic will be granted a visa to play the Australian Open next year despite his expulsion in January. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. confirms reports in local newspapers that the Immigration Minister has canceled a potential three-year exclusion period for Djokovic entering Australia. The Australian Border Force has previously said the exclusion period could be lifted under certain circumstances. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles declined to comment on privacy grounds.
