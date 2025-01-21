There is an invincible final opponent in men’s tennis, and no, it is not Novak Djokovic. Greg Sharko is the name of this wonderful guy from the ATP players’ association who can answer any statistical question, no matter how absurd, with a confident smile. However, Sharko has been retired since autumn 2023 and is therefore not in his usual place at the Australian Open. He now works for television and couldn’t be reached on Wednesday – which is a shame, because you have a question that could perhaps have defeated tennis’ all-knowing data guru. Namely: Has a player ever had a break lead in the first two rounds of a best-of-five game, a set point in the first and another break point in the second to make it 6:5 – and lost both?