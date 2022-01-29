Tennis | Ashleigh Barty celebrated the win of the Australian Open in his home tournament and served a rare treat to his countrymen

Barty became the tournament ‘s first Australian women winner since 1978.

At home played Ashleigh Barty won the Australian Open in the women’s singles final on Saturday in the United States Danielle Collinsin 6–3, 7–6 (7–2). The Grand Slam win is Barty’s third career career.

She became the tournament’s first Australian women winner since 1978, when Chris O’Neil was the foremost.

Barty clearly won the opening round, but was chased by another. Collins led 5-1, but Barty got into the game and stretched the solution to the playoffs.

Athletically talented Barty has played cricket professionally, won a golf tournament and has now reached three to two grand slam tournaments in his professional career in tennis.

Barty, a native of Brisbane, sparked a tennis spark at the age of 11-12 when she got to a training camp at the Australian Open.

“It was eye-opening to see how professional everything was. I already loved the tournament as a junior, ”Barty said.

Barty won the girls ’championship on the grass in Wimbledon at the age of 15 in 2011. Expectations of success skyrocketed, and Barty occasionally left tennis to play cricket.

“Maybe I was a little lost and I had to find myself,” Barty repeated.

Women in the series, he won his first tennis value tournament in 2019 in the French Open. The victory raised him to number one on the world rankings, the first Australian since Evonne Goolagong-Cawleyn days in 1976.

In 2020, Barty took Wimbledon to his name. Barty, described as the most comfortable player on the tour, finished last year on the world list for the third year in a row. Only the major names of the species have reached the same Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams and Chris Evert.

