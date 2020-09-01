Tennis | As a teenager, Mats Wilander took over the French Championship, and soon the sport became completely different: “Competitively, tennis has become a very tough sport”

Wilander also sees two reasons why careers last much longer today than in his time.

Swedes was pampered in the early 1980s. Björn Borg managed to build a career on the tennis courts similar to a rock star, followed by fans screaming in pursuit.

Borg, who was long-haired and brought new styles to the sport, quit at just 25 years old, and the 1981 US Open final loss was his last grand slam.

After his official end, Borg played the tournament once a year in his then hometown of Monte Carlo and tried a small comeback like he was over 30 in 1992-93, but the project ended in eleven consecutive losses.

Swedish was left without a tennis superstar, and there should have been no savior of the sport in sight, at least for the next few years.

It happened differently. Mats Wilander balled – that’s how one can actually describe his style of play – as the winner of the French Open, only at the age of 17 in 1982.

When Borg won the French Open for the sixth time in 1981, Sweden again had a new champion on the fields of Roland Garros.

A couple of years went by, and tennis seemed to turn into a teen sport. German Boris Becker captured Wimbledon at the age of 17 in 1985, and an American Michael Chang did a similar trick at the same age in France in 1989.

The teenage season ended short, and since then, there have been no signs in tennis that young people could take over grand slam tournaments.

Only one player since Michael Chang’s championship has managed to win the men’s grand slam tournament under the age of 20. Rafael Nadal captured the French scepter just after turning 19 in the summer of 2005.

“The biggest difference compared to our time was that tennis became very physical. The players are stronger, and everyone is hitting harder, ”Wilander, 56, says.

Wilander has stuck to the heart of professional tennis by commenting on grand slam tournaments for Eurosport for years. All the tops in the world have been introduced to Wilander and Barbara Schettin in the magazine program Game, Schett & Mats, where every point played is played as needed.

“There have also been experience factors. It’s not enough to be physically fit, you have to be mature mentally and technically to beat the best players in the world. Competitively, tennis has become a very tough sport. ”

Wilander played Argentine bullshit Guillermo Vilasia against the French final in 1982. The slender Swede had tuned his game to flawlessness.

The final shot was well illustrated that Wilander and Vilas hit the ball 46 times in the decisive feed break and it wasn’t even the longest rally of the match.

Today, just giving back and running is not enough. The ball should gain momentum.

“The level is so high that physics, psychology, tactics and technology are required.”

Wilander speaks quite startlingly about modern tennis academies as well and says that players are trained in much the same mold and they only start thinking for themselves three to four years later.

“At the same time, Becker and Chang were perhaps a little more mature between the ages of 16 and 17 than young people of the same age today. They thought for themselves and were not over-coached, ”Wilander says and could, of course, have added themselves to this list as well.

Swedish had gained new popularity at lightning speed after Borg, even disappearing from the sharpest peaks almost as quickly as had come.

Wilander won three of his seven grand slam tournaments in 1988. He conquered the Australian, French and US Open and left as a legacy Wimbledon Stefan Edberg, which continued the Swedish tennis dream.

After 1988, Wilander’s career began to slide towards the horizon. Grand slam tournaments had been won.

Which do you see the reason that the careers of today’s players are so much longer than you or even Borg?

Wilander answers without thinking for a moment. “The biggest thing is that they can afford to hire a team around them these days: physio, coach and tennis coach. And you also feel responsible for your team that travels with you. It really feels like a team, and this is the first thing. ”

Secondly, Wilander raises foundations set up by many top players, to which they raise money through screenings and other income.

“They feel responsible to the foundations, and when they stop playing, there’s no longer a tennis-like way to get the message across.”

So the teams and assistants around the players are much bigger than in your time, right?

“But we didn’t have Teams at all.”

