Tennis | Aryna Sabalenka returned to training a day after her husband's death – a friend tells about the situation of the star player

Those who condemned the tennis star's actions have received strong opposition on social media.

A tennis player Aryna Sabalenka25, faced great sadness on Monday when her boyfriend, a former hockey player Konstantin Koltsov died.

The number two player in the women's world ranking returned to the training field on Tuesday, a day after the death of 42-year-old Koltsov, says, among other things Forbes.

The Belarusian Sabalenka was photographed in tennis training in Miami, where she will start her career at the Miami Open WTA tournament on Friday.

A WTA representative confirms to Forbes that Sabalenka is still on the tournament's participation list.

Video Sabalenka's exercises have spread on social media. Sports commentator Bartosz Ignaci too the clip he filmed has already been viewed millions of times on the messaging service X.

Some social media users have expressed their shock that Sabalenka returned to training so soon after her boyfriend's death.

However, the majority of those who commented on the issue supported the tennis star.

“Aryna Sabalenka needs tennis now probably more than ever. It's better to move and stay busy than to stay in a dark room and cry,” wrote one of the most popular answers.

“Grieving is so much more complicated than you ever think,” tennis account The Tennis Letter wrote in connection with the video.

Aryna Sabalenka's return to training received a lot of support on social media.

Spanish sports magazine Marca praised Sabalenka for showing mental strength after returning to training.

Sabalenka will face the Spaniard in the first round in Miami Paula Badosan. The players are close friends

“I spoke to him yesterday and this morning, so I know what he's going through. It's upsetting because he's my best friend and I don't want him to suffer. The situation is really difficult,” says Badosa.

Badosa said the match will be tough.

“Playing against him in this situation is uncomfortable.”