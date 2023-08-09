Rome – Matthew Arnaldi bowed out in the second round from the “National Bank Open“, sixth ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the season, with a prize pool of 6,660,975 dollars, taking place on the concrete in Toronto (where it is played in alternating years with Montreal), Canada.

The Ligurian tennis player, number 66 in the world, coming from the qualifiers, surrendered against the Russian Daniil Medvedevnumber 3 in the ATP ranking and second seeding force, with a score of 6-2 7-5.