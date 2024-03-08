Dhe former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber caused a surprise on her comeback tour. Two days after her first success after her baby break, the Kiel native defeated the world number ten Jelena Ostapenko 5:7, 6:3, 6:3 at the high-class WTA tournament in Indian Wells and will meet the Japanese Nao Hibino or Weronika in the third round Kudermetova.

On Wednesday, 36-year-old Kerber achieved her first victory in an individual tournament at the third attempt after the birth of her daughter Liana. The woman from Kiel won her duel with top 60 player Petra Martic from Croatia, who was three years younger than her, 6:3, 6:4.

Ostapenko, number ten in the world, was error-prone. And Kerber knew how to use that. She gave up the first round despite having two set balls of her own. But then Kerber turned up the heat, fought for every ball and converted her fourth match point after 2:15 hours.

“Jelena is a strong opponent, she played so well this year. I knew that I had to play very well,” said Kerber. “It’s a very important victory for me.” Winning against “one of the best opponents” gives her “a lot of self-confidence. It’s nice to be back.”

For Kerber, the so-called “Sunshine Double”, which will experience its second part from March 20th in Miami, is of important importance on her way back towards her old strength.