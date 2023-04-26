Angelina Shakhraichuk tennis player and coach: what a passion for tennis!

Born in Germany, raised in Ukraine, resident in Florida: here you go Angelina Shakhraichuk.

Profession tennis player. In his career he has not reached very high peaks (the WTA top was just above number 800 in the world). He will never have won Wimbledon or Roland Garros, he will not have challenged and beaten tops like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenkabut tennis for the 23-year-old is a passion that goes beyond results.

‘So in love with this sport’ (So ​​in love with this sport) writes on social media by posting photos while training. “That’s why I love tennis”his followers comment.



And today the beauty Angie continues to play, as well as train new athletes who maybe will become great champions in the future thanks to his teachings. In addition to a present from model and influencer growing, much appreciated by his fans…

