Question to everyone who watched the Australian Open last week; Laura Siegemund’s surprise success against the Chinese Zheng Qinwen, for example; Naomi Osaka’s mom duel against Belinda Bencic on Friday, which the Japanese had to give up with a strained abdominal muscle after losing the tiebreak in the first set. Or Coco Gauff (USA), the 2023 US Open winner, who easily defeated the 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez (Canada) 6:4, 6:2. There was enough time to ask the question: Which brands were remembered from these games? An Arab airline perhaps, a Chinese liquor manufacturer, a South Korean car manufacturer – or the classic, the Swiss watch manufacturer above the display of the playing time, which can be seen in the background before every serve and is deliberately shown in full size every time a full one is played hour strikes?

“Exposure” is what they call it in sports marketing, visibility. And in tennis, they masterfully manage to make people see not just the felt ball and racket, but even the smallest details: the two bracelets of Zheng, who it is said could become the first female sports billionaire in history. According to reports, it made $20.6 million last year Forbes earned; This year it is estimated that it could be more than double. The 22-year-old recently signed a contract that will see her become the global face of Dior let become. The list of their sponsors is slowly approaching the size of Tolstoy’s “War and Peace”. The Olympic victory in Paris catapulted her into the stratosphere of marketability, and not just in her home country of China. The Australian Open was therefore far from over with its sporting failure: the day after it published two entries Instagram; Thanks to the hotel (with bracelets in the picture) and two sponsors.

At number one on the Forbes list of highest-earning female athletes: Gauff ($34.4 million); behind: Iga Swiatek (Poland, 23.8 million), who will play against Emma Raducanu (Great Britain, 12.9 million) on Saturday for a place in the round of 16. Eleven of the top 20 are female tennis players; This is no coincidence, more on that in a moment, the development is more interesting. Because: Five years ago, women were even in the top ten only Tennis professionals listed.

Tennis plays a special role at the interface between sport, entertainment and making money because it’s among the really big ones Exposure-Events women and men compete together and get the same prize money at Grand Slams; This should also be the case for tournaments in the two categories below by 2033 at the latest. For years, the question of prize money led to the chauvinistic assumption that women in tennis would only earn properly in the men’s dinghy; In view of the less playing time (two winning sets instead of three), this is a great injustice – towards the men.

And then the topic of advertising contracts: For a long time it was stated that the bestearners not necessarily the bestperformers are. Since the late 1990s, the playing card combination Ace-King has been called “Anna Kurnikova” in poker because of the initials AK: it corresponds to the common ideals of beauty, but rarely wins. And maybe someone still remembers the sentence of the then FIFA boss Sepp Blatter, who suggested in 2004 that female soccer players could wear “tighter shorts like in volleyball” for better marketing?

Enter Alexis Ohanian. The founder of the social network Reddit As the husband of tennis legend Serena Williams (estimated net worth: more than $300 million), he experienced this marketing chauvinism first hand – and decided to change something. “You can talk and you can do something,” he said to those who were convinced that women’s sports just didn’t generate that much interest. Ohanian thought this was a self-fulfilling prophecy in a patriarchal media landscape. Counter-suggestion: Especially in digital times, you can just do that make – and then see if anyone cares.

Ohanian founded the soccer club Angel City FC together with venture capitalist Kara Nortman, marketed it with celebrity owners such as Natalie Portman, Billie Jean King, Lindsey Vonn – and recently brought Disney boss Bob Iger on board as majority owner. The franchise was worth less than ten million dollars in 2020; when sold to Iger: $250 million, more than any other women’s team in the world. So it might be worth investing in women’s sports.

“Numbers don’t lie,” says Ohanian, and of course he has more to offer: the TV contract for the women’s basketball league WNBA, which now earns $200 million a year – six times as much as before. Their stars Caitlin Clark (8.1 million) and Sabrina Ionescu (6.3 million) are in the Forbes top 20 list. Or the rights agreement for the university women’s basketball tournament “March Madness,” whose 2024 final had more viewers than the men’s: $65 million per year, ten times as much as before. Show it – and people will watch it, that is Ohanian’s mantra, based on the unforgettable quote from the Kevin Costner baseball film “Field of Dreams” (“Build it, and they will come”). And that’s why Ohanian invests not only in sport itself, but also in the bar, for example The Sports Bra in Portland, which only shows women’s sports – and is so successful that branches will soon be opening in more than 40 US states.

What does this have to do with tennis? A lot, because: Numbers don’t lie, and in this case they also convey a clear message in the Forbes top 20 earning lists for professional sports: For men, 72 percent of their income comes from, as they say, “on the field”. , i.e. about salaries and prize money. For women it is exactly the other way around: 74 percent of sales come from “off the field”, i.e. from the marketing around it. The only exceptions: tennis, where the on- and off-court income in the top 20 is roughly equal. And golf, where total prize money rose 91 percent to $131 million last year compared to 2021.

There are approaches in ice hockey, softball and basketball

Doing instead of talking is Ohanian’s motto. So why wait for snarky associations and TV channels when you can produce everything yourself in digital times? In September he hosted the women’s track and field event in New York Athlos with Paris Olympic champions like Gabby Thomas, Faith Kipyegon and Alexis Holmes. Pop star Megan Thee Stallion performed, there was – keyword exposure – a red carpet in fashion week format and, the sporty aspect also counts: ranking points from the world association. He gave out $60,000 in prize money to each of the winners – in the final of the Diamond League there was only half.

Brittany Brown, who won bronze in the 200 meters at the Paris Olympics, won the 200 meters and came second in the 100 meters. About the total prize money of $85,000, she said: “I earned more in 33 seconds than I did as a Diamond League winner over 100 and 200 meters.” Oh yes: more than 2.5 million people watched on various portals in the USA alone. Numbers don’t lie: show it, and the people will come; and then sponsors also want them to be seen – and invest.

And even if it may be a long way from the red carpet in athletics in New York to, for example, Olympic wrestlers in German gyms or the women’s handball league: a little of the system is perhaps transferable, and some trends have already taken off It started in the USA and then spread across the pond.

In any case, the next ideas, and not just from Alexis Ohanian: a women’s ice hockey league, one for softball (the women’s equivalent of baseball) – and one Three-on-three basketball league so that the WNBA professionals don’t have to play abroad during the break as before. The season opens on Thursday, the German star player Satou Sabally will compete for the Phantom Basketball team. Salary: more than $220,000; more than recently in the WNBA.

So back to Melbourne, where the winner this year will receive the equivalent of 2.1 million euros in prize money. Australian fans are notorious for going crazy at their compatriots’ games and deliberately disturbing their opponents. No problem, said Danielle Collins (USA) after her win against Destanee Aiava: “Every person who buys a ticket and then insults me pays into my account.” A bonus just for reaching the third round, where she will play on Saturday Compatriot Madison Keys plays: 175,000 euros.