Tennis | Anastasia Kulikova rushed to the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Seoul with an aggressive game – Only two Finns have reached the same place before

Anastasia Kulikova will face second-place finisher Lin Zhun in the semi-finals of the Seoul WTA on Saturday.

Finland Anastasia Kulikova will continue their excellent games in their first WTA-level tennis tournament in Seoul, South Korea. On the morning of Christmas Eve in Finnish time, he defeated the Dutch ranked fifth in the semi-finals Arianne Hartonon handsomely reading 6–2, 6–4.

Kulikova, 21, easily survived his opponent, who was almost a hundred places higher, with his heavy punches.

“I fed well and returned deep. The opponent is an offensive player, so it was important to stay aggressive and keep him out of the attack,” Kulikova opened the game in a statement.

Profit was Kulikova third in the Seoul tournament.

“I have believed in myself 100% in all matches. I don’t really know where my self-confidence comes from now, but I feel I belong to this level,” Kulikova continued.

“I have nothing to lose. Maybe that’s why I’m playing more liberally than usual.”

Saturday in the semi-finals Kulikova will face China, who placed second in the tournament Lin Zhun, which is 142nd on the world list. Kulikova was 274th on the most recent list, but her rankings are now improving.

Of the Finns, only the women have reached the semi-finals at the WTA level in the past Nanne Dahlman (1991 and 1992) and Petra Thoren (1992).