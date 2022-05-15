Tennis | Anastasia Kulikova receives a grand slam debut in the French Open qualifiers

Kulikova faces a Cypriot player he has previously won in the qualifiers.

Finland the top player in women’s tennis Anastasia Kulikova gets his account the first grand slam of his career when the second major tournament of the season in the French Open is played in Paris. Kulikova will be included in the qualifiers for the main series, the Tennis Association said on their website.

Kulikova will face a Cypriot in the first round of qualifiers Raluca Serbanin, which ranks 209th on the world list. They faced each other in the national team tournament in Tali in 2019, when Kulikova won in three sets.

Kulikova took the first tournament win of his career at the ITF level when he was number one in the $ 25,000 prize pool tournament in Croatia. The tournament win puts Kulikova in the top 200 on the world list for the first time when the new list is announced on Monday.

“Of course my dream is to pass the qualifiers. My advantage and possibly a facilitator is that no one expects anything from me. My only enemy is myself. If I can handle Nastia, things will go well, Kulikova said, referring to herself.

