Tennis | An exhilarating video of the Finnish tennis hero was released – this is how the historic achievement was celebrated

The night in Malaga was blue and white. Finland cleared its way to the semi-finals of the Davis Cup for the first time.

21.11. 23:51

Finland the national men’s tennis team made tennis history on Tuesday evening and cleared their way to the semi-finals of the Davis Cup for the first time.

The 2–1 victory over reigning champion Canada was decided in the doubles match, where the Finnish pair Harri Heliövaara–Otto Virtanen took a controlled 7–5, 6–3 victory.

After the semifinal spot was decided, Heliövaara and Virtanen started a wild celebration, which was also spectacularly noticed by the Davis Cup’s official account on X (formerly Twitter).

– Name a more enthusiastic person in Malaga right now… it was written on the Davis Cup account.

The video showed how Heliövaara got into a wild victory dance.

– The tennis player’s feelings don’t improve much here. We are pretty high: 100/100, Heliövaara described his feelings in an interview with Yle.

At others the video shows how the multi-thousand-strong Finnish audience cheers and celebrates in the stands while Heliövaara and Virtanen first hug each other for a long time and then shake hands with their opponents.