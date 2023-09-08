Tennis | An activist glued the sole of his foot to the stadium floor, the protest interrupted the US Open semifinals

A dozen police officers came to stop the demonstration.

Picket interrupted the women’s semi-final of the US Open tennis tournament early on Friday Finnish time, the news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

of the United States Coco Gauff and the Czech Republic Karolina Muchová were forced to an unplanned break when a mettaka carried from the upper stands caused the referee to blow the whistle to end the game.

Karolína Muchová of the Czech Republic and Coco Gauff of the United States walked off the court in the middle of the second set.

It was unclear to a large part of the audience what the protest was about, but according to the sports channel ESPN, it was about a climate protest. The photos showed that three protesters had “end to fossil fuels” written on their shirts.

One protester had glued his bare soles to the stadium’s concrete floor, making it difficult to remove him.

At the time of suspension Gauff had won the first set with 6–4 games and led the second set 1–0.

In the second semi-final they will meet the United States Madison Keys and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

Coco Gauff hit the ball in the direction of Karolína Muchová.

