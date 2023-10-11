Alcaraz also capitulates in the round of 16, eliminated by Dimitrov. Balance for the operators, but one favorite puts everyone in agreement: Rublev

Zverev, Rune, Fritz Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Ruud, Sinner, Alcaraz: they have in common the top 10 in the ATP ranking, but also the fact of having been eliminated (some surprisingly, some less so) from the Master 1000 in Shanghai. None of them reached the quarter-finals: the last big player to capitulate in the round of 16 was Carlos Alcaraz, defeated by Dimitrov, who will play against Jarry. Rublev-Humbert, Shelton-Korda and Maroszan-Hurkacz complete the picture. A picture that opens up new scenarios also from a betting point of view, with bookmakers reshuffling the odds on the winner: let’s find out who the favorite is.

ATP Shanghai: the favourites — On the main betting sites the odds follow, more or less, the order of the seedings: according to the bookmakers the most likely to win is Andrej Rublev, at 3.60 on Bet365 and William Hill, 3.75 on Snai and Sisal and 4.00 on Betflag, where he is on par with Hurkacz. The Pole is right behind him at 4.50 on Snai and William Hill, at 4.75 on Bet365 and at 5.00 on Sisal. Dimitrov and Korda follow, both between 5.00 and 6.00. Ben Shelton, Sinner’s vigilante, is also on the same level, at 5.00 on Betflag and at 6.00 on Snai, Sisal, William Hill and Bet365. See also They cost little and play a lot: low cost deals in all departments

The outsiders — The remaining three tennis players are considered outsiders: the odds rise for Humbert, between 10.00 and 12.00 and Jarry, between 12.00 and 15.00. At the moment, according to operators, the success of the Hungarian Marozsan, quoted at 23.00 on Bet365 and 26.00 on William Hill, is unlikely.

