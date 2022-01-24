Tennis | Alize Cornet made a special history in the Australian Open: the 63rd time he really said

Cornet plays as many as 63 times in the grand slam tournament and now he made it to the quarterfinals for the first time.

French Alize Cornet, 32, is now taking part in the 63rd women’s singles grand slam. In the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in Monday, he won the Romanian Simona Halepin and made it to the semifinals of the grand slam for the first time in their careers, the top eight.

The match was played in the 33-degree heat of the tournament center. After two hours and 33 minutes, Cornet fell to the surface after winning the match 6–3, 3–6, 6–4.

Cornet is ranked 61st in the WTA rankings and Halep is ranked 15th. Halep was the 14th ranked player in the Australian Open.

In his semi-final, Cornet will face the American Danielle Collinsin.

Alize Cornet celebrated her quarter-final victory.

Cornet played for the first time in the grand slam tournament, the French Open, in 2005, but beyond the quarter-finals, the fourth round, he had not previously reached.

In the past, “record” was held in its name by Thailand Tamarine Tanasugarn, who reached the semi-finals on the 45th attempt. This happened in Wimbledon in 2008.

“Even after 16 years, I never gave up. Today, I realized that getting to that achievement has been important to me, ”Cornet said after the match.

However, it is not enough for Cornet to reach the semi-finals.

“I’m not going to stop now. I am still ambitious. Only the sky is the limit. For the first time in my life, I really believe I can go all the way. ”

Australian Open, Women’s Singles, Round 4:

Danielle Collins USA (27) –Elise Mertens Belgium (19) 4–6, 6–4, 6–4, Alize Cornet France – Simona Halep Romania (14) 6–4, 3–6, 6–4.

Men & # 39; s Singles Round 4:

Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada (9) –Marin Cilic Croatia (27) 2–6, 7–6 (9–7), 6–2, 7–6 (7–4), Daniil Medvedev Russia (2) –Maxime Cressy USA 6–2, 7–6 (7–4), 6–7 (4–7), 7–5, Jannik Sinner Italia (11) –Alex De Minaur Australia (32) 7–6 (7–3), 6–3, 6–4.