The lost Australian Open final at Tennisprofi Alexander Zverev still has a month later. Instead of giving ground in the absence of the ground in the struggle for one, Jannik Sinner (Italy), Zverev lined up to the next on his Latin America tour. After the quarter-final defeats in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro, Zverev ended in the round of 16 in the Mexican Acapulco. In the 3: 6, 4: 6 against the 19-year-old US qualified Learner Tien, the Melbourne finalist showed a disappointing performance and visibly struck a week before the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells.

However, Zverev was not alone. In addition to the top seed, the other three favorites were eliminated: Norwegian Casper Ruud and the American Tommy Paul did not compete for their round of 16 due to stomach problems. The Dane Holger Rune gave up against Brandon Nakashima from the USA at 0: 3 in the first set. According to reports, these top players are said to have suffered food poisoning. Zverev could replace Sinner at the top of the world rankings in the coming months.